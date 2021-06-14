Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 718,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,474,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

