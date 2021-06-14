eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post sales of $19.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. eGain reported sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $77.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

eGain stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 3,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

