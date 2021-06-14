Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 511,309 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511,309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.3% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $468,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.69. 209,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,130,140. The firm has a market cap of $483.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

