Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce sales of $936.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $964.50 million and the lowest is $909.20 million. Meritor reported sales of $514.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MTOR shares. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Meritor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meritor by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 22,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.12.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.