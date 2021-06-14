$0.44 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. BrightView posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in BrightView by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

