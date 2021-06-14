Metronome (MET) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and $90,014.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00008710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00185290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01061198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.09 or 0.99592542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,122,457 coins and its circulating supply is 11,836,083 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

