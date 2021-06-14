Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.81. 54,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

