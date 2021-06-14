Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Monday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.