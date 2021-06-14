Scotiabank Boosts Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:NSRXD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. 32,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,565. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

