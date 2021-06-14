Coda Octopus Group’s (CODA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CODA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,159. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

