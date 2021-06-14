Coda Octopus Group’s (CODA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CODA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,159. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
