Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.44. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

