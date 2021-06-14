First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 51.1% in May

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the May 13th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,958. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

