Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the May 13th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.99. 1,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,253. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Establishment Labs news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.