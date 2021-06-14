Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EDOC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,070 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.