Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Under review” Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken (LON:ESKN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

ESKN traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 28.35 ($0.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,601,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,308. Esken has a 52-week low of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.15 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Esken Company Profile

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

