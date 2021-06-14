Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

Shares of SRP traded up GBX 6.23 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 141.93 ($1.85). 6,305,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,838. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.90.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

