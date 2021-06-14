BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.37% from the company’s current price.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

BRP stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,157. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.24. BRP has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 80,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 49,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

