Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 241,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

