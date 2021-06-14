Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,229,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,842 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $477,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.90. 339,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,891,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $227.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

