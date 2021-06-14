SKALE Network Reaches Market Cap of $298.10 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $298.10 million and $43.79 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.45 or 0.00793979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07988505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083573 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

