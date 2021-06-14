Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $60,425.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00169808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.60 or 0.01058016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.54 or 1.00168579 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 69,823,681 coins and its circulating supply is 44,062,306 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.