Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 502 ($6.56).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

PAG traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 548 ($7.16). 320,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,511. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.95. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

