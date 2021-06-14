$346.55 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post $346.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.90 million to $349.20 million. Materion reported sales of $271.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,512. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

