Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Algorand has a market cap of $3.23 billion and $159.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00037406 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00225306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.06 or 0.03893376 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,558,885,058 coins and its circulating supply is 3,079,673,523 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

