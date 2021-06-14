Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EAXR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08.
