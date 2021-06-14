Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EAXR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

