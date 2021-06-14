Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRARY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

CRARY stock remained flat at $$7.47 during trading on Monday. 21,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

