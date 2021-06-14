Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 52.4% in May

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the May 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,196. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Commerzbank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

