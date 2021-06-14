$0.89 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $59.07. 4,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 242.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

