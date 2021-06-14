Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Albany International posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.97. 945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $92.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $902,097 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

