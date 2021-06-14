United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $973.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

Shares of USM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. 4,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,024. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

