First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $308,000.

DVOL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,247. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45.

