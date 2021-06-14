Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLAPY. Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of GLAPY remained flat at $$79.98 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.49. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.