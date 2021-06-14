Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PLRTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

