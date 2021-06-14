Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PLRTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
