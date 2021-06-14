Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.37. 139,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,029,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

