Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Decreased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

NYSE:C traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 170,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,090,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

