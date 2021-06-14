Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $22.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.
In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $298,236 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NLTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $18.13.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
