Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $22.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $298,236 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

