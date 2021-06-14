HyperCash (HC) Hits Market Cap of $38.31 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $38.31 million and $4.13 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.28 or 1.00243598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00345509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00436392 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.00842939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

