NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 205,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,575. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

