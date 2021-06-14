Carbon Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $394,046.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00169499 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00186070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.01061612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,673.85 or 1.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,933,910 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRBNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.