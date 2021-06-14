Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) versus Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Head to Head Analysis

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Harbour Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $4.63 billion 3.94 -$235.89 million $1.47 22.59 Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.68 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pembina Pipeline.

Profitability

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline -5.97% 9.21% 3.65% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 11 5 0 2.31 Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Harbour Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers infrastructure that provides customers with natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate; and includes 354 thousands of barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage capacity, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

