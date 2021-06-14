-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,153. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

