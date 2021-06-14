Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 87,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 648,379 shares.The stock last traded at $113.62 and had previously closed at $110.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $68,631,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $85,091,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

