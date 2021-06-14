Equity Investment Corp Lowers Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Equity Investment Corp cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $44,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.19. 9,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

