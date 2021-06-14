Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,506.10. The company had a trading volume of 35,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

