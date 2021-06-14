The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $310.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

