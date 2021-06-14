Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1,735.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $126.39 or 0.00316635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.94 or 0.00786521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.44 or 0.07967917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00082834 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.