Ignis (IGNIS) Market Cap Tops $36.96 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignis has a market cap of $36.96 million and $1.56 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignis has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00170871 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00185558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.80 or 0.01056720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,030.33 or 1.00287434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Buying and Selling Ignis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

