Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report $3.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $15.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock worth $268,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 163.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $567.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.94. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

