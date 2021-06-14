Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $11.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.47 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $49.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.55 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $50.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

