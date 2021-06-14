Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.97. 6,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.96. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

